Charlotte Flair discusses the possibility of another WWE Evolution pay-per-view

Charlotte Flair

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by talkSPORT where she discussed her relationship with Andrade, being labeled 'Ric Flair's daughter', the chances of another WWE Evolution event and a host of other topics.

WWE Evolution Part 2

Last year, WWE introduced Evolution, an all women's pay-per-view which turned out to be a huge success. The general notion was that the promotion would bring back the show this year as well but with just one month left in the calendar, it seems unlikely.

When Charlotte Flair was asked about the chances of another Evolution event happening, she explained that she is all for it.

I definitely want an Evolution 2, but I’m one of those talents that’s like ‘No, I want to be on a card with the men and have the best match’. It’s not like here’s a men’s pay-per-view and here’s a women’s pay-per-view. No – at WrestleMania, I want to have the best match on the card.

Charlotte is rightfully nicknamed The Queen and she succeeds in delivering her best every time she steps inside the squared circle. The 10-time Women's Champion revealed that her primary target is to have the best match on the show in which all the Superstars participate.

That’s celebrities, male talent, legends, female talent – I want it to be ‘she had the best match’. So, do I think Evolution 2 is a huge opportunity and exciting? Yes. But I like being on a card with men saying I’m better than all of you.

She also believes that there's no harm in WWE Evolution not being an annual pay-per-view.

I mean, I don’t see why not. I’m not saying it doesn’t need to be annually, I’m just saying for people who complain there wasn’t ever an all women’s pay-per-view it’s like, why? What was there, four women’s matches at WrestleMania last year? That’s four women’s matches, that’s incredible! We’re getting the exact same opportunities.

Charlotte is currently in India for a three-day promotional tour, which concludes on 16th November. After wrapping up the Mumbai leg of the tour, she is set to appear at Bengaluru Comic-Con, tomorrow, to interact with her fans in India one last time.

