Charlotte Flair makes a bold decision to answer an unexpected challenge

Charlotte Flair has plans for Wednesday night!

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair kickstarted the year on a brilliant note by winning the Women's Royal Rumble. After weeks of teasing, the Queen finally picked NXT Women's Champions Rhea Ripley as her WrestleMania opponent last week, at Takeover: Portland.

Although Charlotte has her eyes set on The Nightmare, she has another potential danger in Bianca Belair. The latter was recently involved in the title feud with Ripley that saw her unsuccessfully challenge the champion in the recently concluded PPV.

But the EST of NXT feels that she deserves a shot at the Women's Championship of the Black and Gold brand more than Charlotte. Belair even argued that the Queen doesn't even belong to the brand and feels that she is being ignored in order to accommodate the wishes of the Roya Rumble winner.

Charlotte attacked Belair after the latter's match ended at Takeover before she went on to brutalize Ripley and confirm her opponent for the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'. Following that, an irked Belair went on to call out the Queen for a match last week.

The latest developments suggest that Charlotte has now accepted the challenge and the two are expected to lock horns on NXT next week. Charlotte took to Twitter and said,

NXT Women calling out The Queen is apparently the trending thing to do. I would want to face the best too. See you Wednesday. @WWENXT

It will be interesting to see both these Superstars battle it out inside the squared circle as it may give rise to other scenarios that might influence the NXT Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 36.