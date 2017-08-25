Charlotte Flair to make her first public appearance since Ric Flair's hospitalization

Charlotte will be appearing at the Wizard World Comic Con Chicago

Charlotte has stood by her father during his tough time

What’s the story?

Earlier today, Wrestling Inc confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be making her first appearance since Ric Flair was hospitalized last week.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Hall of Famer, who had to be hospitalized owing to a heart condition has now successfully undergone surgery.

However, recently Dave Meltzer reported that the doctors are having problems in administering Flair's antibiotics, owing to the latter’s weakened body. Furthermore, Meltzer revealed that Flair did not, in fact, suffer a heart attack. He had an intestinal blockage and was hospitalized in order to remove the said blockage.

Ric Flair has also previously mentioned about his condition in his autobiography "To Be The Man”. The Wrestling God revealed that he suffers from a condition known as alcoholic cardiomyopathy. As the name suggests, the condition is the repercussion of long term alcohol abuse which eventually leads to weaker heart muscles, as a result, the heart is unable to pump blood efficiently sometimes leading to heart failure.

The heart of the matter

Daughter of Ric Flair, Charlotte will be appearing at the Wizard World Comic Con Chicago, which started earlier today. Charlotte will appear on Friday, August 25 from 4-7PM.

The event also features WWE stars like Roman Reigns, The Hardy Boyz, and Alexa Bliss. They, along with Charlotte, will greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct interactive fan sessions. Reigns and Bliss will be appearing today (Reigns 5-8 PM, Alexa Bliss 6-9 PM). Jeff and Matt Hardy will appear on Saturday, August 26 from 4-7 PM.

Kevin Owens was also scheduled to appear at Comic Con on Friday. However, he had to back out due to other prior commitments. Owens also took to Twitter to convey his apologies and stated that his cancellation had nothing to do with Wizard World, but was due to "bad timing."

This really sucks but due to circumstances 100% out of my control, I will not be at @WizardWorld this Friday.

Sorry, guys. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) August 23, 2017

I should clarify, this is in no way @WizardWorld's fault. Just bad timing.



Thanks! https://t.co/spLu1A9Vbu — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) August 24, 2017

What’s next

Despite the reports of his communication and improvement, it is clear that Ric Flair is going to be in the hospital for the time being.

Sportskeeda's take

Ric Flair is one of the most influential and iconic characters in WWE, a man who has given his entire life to the world of pro wrestling.

We here at Sportskeeda can only hope that the superstar makes a speedy recovery.

