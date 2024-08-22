Charlotte Flair to pair with Andrade on WWE TV upon her return? Exploring the chances

Charlotte Flair's last WWE match was on the December 8, 2023 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Her absence was felt thoroughly by the WWE Universe, but fans might not have to wait much longer for her to return to action.

As per recent reports, The Queen is expected to return to World Wrestling Entertainment television around November. She has already begun training at the WWE Performance Center and has recovered from her injury. Interestingly, earlier this year her husband, Andrade, returned to the Stamford-based promotion after his AEW contract expired. Leaving fans to wonder whether Charlotte Flair would join El Idolo on-screen after her comeback.

WWE does have a history of putting couples on the same brand, and The Queen may just end up on SmackDown. However, it is doubtful she will return to WWE television by pairing up with Andrade on-screen unless there is a storyline with substance that calls for such a pairing.

Trending

Being a 14-time world champion, the chances of Flair continuing her solo journey is the likelier option, but if Andrade ever needs her to step in for an angle within a storyline, she will probably oblige.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

During her last match in December 2023 against Asuka, The Queen tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus, which forced her to take time off wrestling and undergo surgery.

Rhea Ripley has a message for Charlotte Flair ahead of her return

The news of The Queen's return has already reached the women's locker room. Flair is a strong competitor and a legitimate threat to anyone with championship goals.

Currently, one of the strongest competitors on the women's roster is Rhea Ripley. When she was asked about her former rival's in-ring return, here's what she had to say:

"Good luck. Mami is bigger and better than ever, and I beat you at WrestleMania 39, so you best believe that I can do it again. I love you, Princess. Get back and be safe because Mami's gonna put you back down."

Regardless of which brand Charlotte Flair signs for, the women's division needs to prepare themselves for The Queen's return. Given her history, Flair is unlikely to stay out of the main event scene for too long.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback