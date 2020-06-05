Charlotte Flair passes verdict on Bayley's performance as a heel

Charlotte Flair has her say on how well Bayley is doing as a heel on SmackDown.

'The Queen' Charlotte Flair says that The Rolemodel has added 'layers' to her character.

The ultimate WWE heel has had her say on Bayley's switch

Charlotte Flair has said Bayley has added 'layers' to her character after turning heel in WWE.

Bayley, after spending her entire WWE career wrestling as a babyface and the crowd favorite, finally turned heel last year.

It was a surprising twist for a character who had been universally popular with the younger members of the WWE Universe, but many have been pleasantly surprised by the SmackDown Women's Champion's ability to switch things up.

Charlotte Flair appears to be among those admirers, as she opened up about her good friend's role and performance as a heel.

365

- 1 wk Charlotte made me cry

——————————————

= DING DONG! Da Role Model https://t.co/KmkFdgwMkb — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 19, 2020

Charlotte Flair's verdict on a heel Bayley revealed

Arguably nobody is better placed than Charlotte Flair to pass judgment on such a topic, given she is the daughter of the Dirtiest Player in the Game in Ric Flair, and a perfect heel in her own right.

It's quite the endorsement, then, that Flair said she's been enjoying watching the evolution of Bayley's character, as the bitter and angry former 'good guy' stands tall alongside good pal Sasha Banks on Friday Nights.

Flair told the Daily Star in the UK:

Advertisement

"...having the opportunity to evolve, and being on camera with her real-life best friend [Banks], and playing off of that, has really given her layers to the character. It has been fun to watch.... it has been great to see her take the ball and run with it, because I don't know that it is a natural fit for her. It is coming across that way and it's great."

Charlotte Flair will defend the NXT Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

The event airs on the WWE Network on Sunday.