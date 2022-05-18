Top 5 Charlotte Flair moves we rarely see

Charlotte Flair has truly established herself as one of the best female superstars to ever set foot inside a squared circle. For over a decade, Charlotte has not only justified her "Flair legacy", but she has also carved out a well-earned reputation of her own brand value across the globe.

Charlotte boasts unbelievable athleticism and a vast range of diverse maneuvers in her repertoire. She has proven that whether it's about executing smooth aerial moves or proper mat skills, she can do it all in the ring.

"The Queen" has developed a vast ingenious arsenal of her own. She delivers distinct moves as per the story-telling requirements and the opponents' wrestling styles. Sometimes, as per the demands of the match, she digs deep into her arsenal to burst out some moves that she doesn't perform on a regular basis.

This article sheds light on the top 5 maneuvers that Charlotte Flair implements rarely. Let's take a look:

#5 Inverted Indian Deathlock

With the traditional Indian Deathlock being a painful-looking hold that notable wrestlers like Triple H have used in the past, Charlotte adds her own twist to it.

She carries out the submission hold in a sharp leg trap and then twists herself out to make it inverted. As she gets into a seated position with the hold locked in well, she attempts to tap her opponents out or soften their legs for her signature "Figure 8 lock". This submission looks quite painful and it's hard to reverse.

#4 Running Backpack Stunner

It's surprising that "The Queen" chooses not to use this particular maneuver regularly. However, she fishes it out as and when required. Sure, it looks quite damaging but she has the proper wrestling IQ to pull it off perfectly.

Charlotte uses the blueprint of a typical Gori position hold and adds her own wrestling touch to it. She hooks her opponents' necks with one hand while holding their leg. She then runs towards the turnbuckle, only to drop hard on her knees to create a crushing-looking stunner impact on their opponents.

#3 Wheelbarrow Gourdbuster

Aalekh Shrivastava @aalekh_says Wheelbarrow Gourdbuster comes out Wheelbarrow Gourdbuster comes out https://t.co/P3hVM4mlGC

This particularly impressive move imprints a reminiscence of the "GlamSlam" finisher by Beth Phoenix in our minds, but it's an entirely different maneuver to carry out. First, "The Queen" lifts her opponents in a wheelbarrow fashion.

She then slams them down hard onto the mat by hooking their legs. However, the in-ring mastermind that she is, she pushes her opponents using her right hand while planting them hard to make it look more impactful and believable.

#2 Diving Moonsault - Somersault Senton combo

Aalekh Shrivastava @aalekh_says Chalotte Flair with her awesome moonsault-somersault senton combo Chalotte Flair with her awesome moonsault-somersault senton combo https://t.co/It0oa9HMYw

The 13-time WWE Women's Champion is widely regarded to be quite proficient in executing various types of aerial maneuvers. One impressive combo she seldom doles out is performing a smooth somersault senton splash onto her opponents immediately after stamping a picture-perfect diving moonsault on them.

What makes it believable to the audience is that this combo leaves an impression of her adding insult to injury towards her opponents after hitting a moonsault.

#1 Sky Twister Press

Regardless of men’s or women’s in-ring skillset comparison and competition, Charlotte Flair's Sky Twister Press is a magnificent sight to behold.

In high-profile pay-per-view matches, Flair sometimes brings this big gun out of her bag of ammunition. It's essentially a high moonsault press directed towards her opponents standing outside the ring, but she adds a picturesque corkscrew effect to it.

The elevation, speed and distance she achieves whilst imbibing the corkscrew rotation of her body is simply an eye-widening display of skill and sheer athleticism.

Are there any other less-witnessed Charlotte Flair maneuvers that you like? Sound off in the comments!

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Charlotte Flair return from her time off by Summerslam pay-per-view? Yes No 6 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande