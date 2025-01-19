Charlotte Flair to return with a familiar face who hasn’t been seen in WWE in a long time? Chances explored

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair could soon be making her comeback to the company. With the Royal Rumble mere days away, The Queen could make her fans cheer for her in the 30-woman contest. However, she may not return alone and could be accompanied by her father, the legendary Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy fought his last match on July 31 in Nashville. He teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal and won the match. According to a PWInsider report, Ric Flair has been in talks for a Royal Rumble appearance this year. However, since the Hall of Famer has said that he would never enter the ring again, he could grace the event in a non-wrestling capacity.

Thus, the 75-year-old could accompany his daughter to this year’s Rumble and cheer for her. This would give The Queen’s return an even louder pop and could also mean that she could be the one to win the ticket to WrestleMania 41.

This would set her up to take her WWE Women’s Championship record to 15 if she manages to win in Las Vegas after winning the Rumble. While this is a strong possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Charlotte Flair would be the perfect springboard for Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair is one of WWE”s four horsewomen alongside Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch. While the company would like to stack up more titles and achievements on her resume, she also has the caliber to lift the career of younger superstars in the women’s locker room.

Tiffany Stratton became the WWE Women’s Champion after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax a few weeks ago on SmackDown. This week, The Buff Barbie defended her title against Bayley in the main event of the blue brand.

Thus, Tiffany has already beaten one horsewoman in her first title defense. After Charlotte Flair returns, the Stamford-based promotion could make her the next big opponent of the reigning champ. This would bring The Queen back into the title picture and also give another lift to Stratton’s career.

The company could do so by making the 38-year-old win the Royal Rumble or set up a non-WrestleMania feud between them to protect The Queen as well. Since Tiffy is a heel, WWE will face little problems in making her retain her title without dominating Flair. It would be interesting to see if these two superstars clash for the Women’s Championship in the future.

