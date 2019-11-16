Charlotte Flair reveals how Triple H contributed to her success in WWE

Triple H and Charlotte Flair

WWE Chief Executive Officer Triple H is considered to be one of the main reasons behind the remarkable success of NXT. From a developmental territory, NXT has evolved into the third brand of WWE alongside RAW and SmackDown, with Triple H as the brains behind the show.

Charlotte Flair, who is a former NXT Women's Champion, revealed to talkSPORT how Hunter contributes to the show and backs the talents performing on it.

Relationship with Triple H

Charlotte shares a personal bond with Triple H owing to her father Ric Flair's relationship with the WWE CEO. Many fans are of the opinion that knowing Triple H from a young age must have made it easier for Charlotte to earn a spot on NXT.

However, The Queen revealed that that was not the case and she had to prove herself from the get-go on the Black and Gold brand.

Since I’ve known him for so long and he’s so close to my dad, I’m very shy to overstep my boundaries. There was a huge chip on my shoulder when I started like ‘Oh, she gets handouts’ or ‘Oh, she’s the favorite’ and I’m like ‘Nope, I do the exact same thing you do every single day and probably more.’ That’s how I got where I am.

Triple H and The Four Horsewomen

Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch constitute the Four Horsewomen of WWE. The four have had incredible matches on the main roster as well as on NXT and The Queen explained how Triple H played a pivotal role in their collective success.

You can tell just how much he cares about the talent. Especially for the women, when the Four Horsewomen were in NXT and giving us those opportunities and not knowing where it was going to go. He really believed in us and I don’t know if having little girls of his own maybe changed his heart, I don’t know!

But he really just believed in us from day one and you can see that it’s continued for him to want the same opportunities for his women in NXT. Also him hiring Sara Del Rey, that was him basically saying ‘No, we’re putting a focus on the women’.

