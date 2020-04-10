Charlotte Flair reveals how wrestling without WWE fans has helped her

Charlotte Flair took advantage of the lack of fans in the audience.

At WrestleMania 36, Charlotte became the new Women's Champion of NXT.

WWE Superstars are known for feeding off the crowd atmosphere to hold the best shows possible. The more enthusiastic the crowd, the more energetic and convincing the performances of Superstars.

However, in a recent media call, the new NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has pointed out the other side of the coin. She talked about how she has improved her skills in the ring, due to being able to wrestle without fans. She also talked about how NXT becoming the third brand could be an issue for WWE, which you can read about here.

Charlotte Flair reveals her reaction to WrestleMania 36 being held without an audience

One of the most disappointing aspects of this year's WrestleMania came when it was revealed that Superstars were going to have to wrestle without any live audiences. It was felt that the event would not have the same energy without the packed stadium that it usually has.

However, according to the new NXT Women's Champion Charlotte, she did not concentrate on what was happening around her, as she knew that no matter where the show took place, she was going to be entertaining people who were going to watch the show.

"No, it really did not change. I went into this WrestleMania not really thinking what's happening around me. I knew that whenever I was going to be in front of a camera, be it in Tampa or in Orlando, that's who I was going to entertain, the people who were tuning in to watch WrestleMania, and that's exactly what I did. I never lost sight of that and never thought that 'Oh man, it's disappointing I'm not wrestling in front of 80,000 people.' The minute I see that red light in the camera, that's my job, to perform like that. And in terms of training, I feel like you can train anywhere. Nothing really has changed in my daily life other than not flying every day. (laughs)"

Charlotte revealed that for her the moment the red camera light switched on, she was going to concentrate on performing. She felt that nothing else had changed in her life as training could take place anywhere. In fact, the only difference was that she was not having to fly regularly to make it to other venues.

Charlotte Flair reveals how wrestling without fans helped her to improve

Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

When wrestling in front of an audience, it is the job of the Superstars to make sure that they are able to put on the best show possible, while timing their moves to work with the audience's reactions.

However, without audiences, Charlotte felt that she was able to be more in-the-moment, and her pace in the ring was her own, and not one that was timed taking the fans into account. While she acknowledged that she understood how important fans are to wrestling, she revealed that the empty arena allowed her to show off an intensity she otherwise might have lacked.

"It allows me to be more in the moment. The fans didn't dictate my pace, and I dictated my own pace, to focus on the story that I was trying to tell. Obviously, I believe the fans and the audiences are the biggest part of who makes what we do more special. I just went head-on and decided that this was an opportunity to even show more of my talent with intensity without needing a live audience."

