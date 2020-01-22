Charlotte Flair reveals what WWE didn't allow her to do that her father did

Charlotte Flair will go down in WWE history as one of the most important women's Superstars. The daughter of the legendary Ric Flair, Charlotte paved a path for herself rather than using her father's influence to get to the top of WWE.

In an interview with Metro, the ten-time women's champion revealed that WWE did not want her to do the things that were associated with her dad. Charlotte said that she couldn't use the figure-four submission hold or the "woo".

When I first started, I wasn't allowed to 'wooo', do the figure four, nothing was supposed to be associated with my dad. And then at NXT Takeover against Natalya [in 2014], I won the NXT Women's Championship.

That day, I debuted my music which had his music in it, and I 'wooo'd' for the first time. It just happened organically because my dad was at ringside but it was never something I set out to do… It wasn't wanting to continue the legacy, it just happened."

Flair, though, has now made the "woo" a part of her character, while Flair uses the figure-four submission hold and calls it the figure-eight. Flair has certainly made a name for herself using her own talents.

