Charlotte Flair reveals who came up with her WrestleMania 35 helicopter entrance

Flair certainly was part of WWE History (Pic Source: WWE)

Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars of the WWE Women's Division and has been able to carve a name for herself despite being the daughter of the greatest wrestlers of all time, Ric Flair. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Flair revealed that the WrestleMania 35 entrance was not her idea and that she didn't find out about it till the go-home show.

Flair was part of history last year at WrestleMania 35 when she, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey main-evented The Showcase of the Immortals as the first women in the company to do so. It was a milestone moment that will be remembered for years to come.

In fact, her father never main-evented WrestleMania in his career and it's something his daughter understands, but is also aware of the baggage that comes with it. She said:

"Being my dad’s daughter is a huge chip on my shoulder,” said Flair. “I think that’s why I’ve had so much success—nothing’s ever good enough. I’ll continue to prove the haters wrong."

On the subject of her WrestleMania 35 entrance, Flair revealed that it was not her idea and it was something that they came to her with. She said:

"That was definitely not my idea. Do you think I actually went to the boss and asked for a helicopter? I didn’t even know about the entrance until our last go-home show before ’Mania. They were like, ‘Hey, we have this idea. What do you think?’ And I was like, ‘That is incredible.’ With so many playbacks to my dad, it was very cool."

Moreover, Flair also said that the entrance was an extension of her creating her own legacy. This year, it looks like she's going to lock horns with Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.