Charlotte Flair's first opponent on NXT return revealed

Charlotte Flair is back on NXT and she has set the record straight as to what she wants to achieve in the Black and Gold brand. Now she has revealed who her first opponent in NXT would be and it is none other than Mia Yim.

In an interview shot with WWE, The Queen said all that she has heard in the last few years was that the NXT Women's division was the best in all of WWE. She gave props to the brand's win at Survivor Series. But now, she plans to run through the division and become the first Superstar to dominate three different eras.

"I'm going to do what no one has done before and that is DOMINATE three different eras of sports-entertainment: The past, the present and the future!" - #WWENXT #WomensChampion @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/462Pgefjla — WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2020

Charlotte picks Mia Yim as her first opponent on NXT

During the interview, Charlotte would reveal that she will face Mia Yim on her return to the brand. The Queen also revealed the reason behind this.

Many might not be aware of this but Yim was actually Charlotte's first opponent in NXT when he started off in 2014. The Queen feels it is fitting that she first faces her and then the rest of the roster.

Who does @MsCharlotteWWE want to give the 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 lottery ticket to?



None other than the H.B.I.C, and her first opponent in #WWENXT, @MiaYim! pic.twitter.com/FoemSGFPSL — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 16, 2020

The HBIC responded to Charlotte's challenge as well with a tweet. She said while they were 'babies' in 2014, it will be a whole different ball game in 2020.

😈 I can’t wait to see what you bring now.. 2014 we were babies. 2020, it’s on. https://t.co/VkMe1PxBLC — The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 16, 2020