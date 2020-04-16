Charlotte Flair's first opponent on NXT return revealed
- The Queen does share history with this NXT Superstar.
- The new NXT Women's Champion has set the record straight!
Charlotte Flair is back on NXT and she has set the record straight as to what she wants to achieve in the Black and Gold brand. Now she has revealed who her first opponent in NXT would be and it is none other than Mia Yim.
In an interview shot with WWE, The Queen said all that she has heard in the last few years was that the NXT Women's division was the best in all of WWE. She gave props to the brand's win at Survivor Series. But now, she plans to run through the division and become the first Superstar to dominate three different eras.
Charlotte picks Mia Yim as her first opponent on NXT
During the interview, Charlotte would reveal that she will face Mia Yim on her return to the brand. The Queen also revealed the reason behind this.
Many might not be aware of this but Yim was actually Charlotte's first opponent in NXT when he started off in 2014. The Queen feels it is fitting that she first faces her and then the rest of the roster.
The HBIC responded to Charlotte's challenge as well with a tweet. She said while they were 'babies' in 2014, it will be a whole different ball game in 2020.