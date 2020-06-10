Charlotte Flair slams critics for nepotism remarks

Charlotte Flair, as you all know, is the daughter of the sixteen-time World Champion, Ric Flair. From the moment she made her debut in WWE, many fans and critics have claimed that she is where she is because of her father. Yes, her father is arguably one of the greatest Superstars in wrestling history. But does that mean Charlotte's smooth in-ring abilities can be written off?

Charlotte Flair on Ric Flair's influence on her career

The Queen was in an interview with Better Together recently. In the interview, she touched upon topics regarding a reality show and her father. When asked about her views on people saying that she has reached this far in her career only because of her father's influence in the industry, the former NXT Champion said the following,

“That everyone goes, she’s just a Flair. Nepotism. I see that word all the time. I mean if anyone really does the research, when I started at FCW, which is now NXT, my dad wasn’t even with the company. I don’t even know what standing my dad had with the company at that time. Yes, growing up around wrestling and my dad having relationships with the McMahons and Triple H and whatever people like to say, but I made myself the reliable one. I think I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t. People are always going to think that. It’s just the way it is when you have a famous parent in the same industry.” (h/t 411mania.com)

Charlotte Flair's run in the WWE

Charlotte Flair has risen to the top of the WWE and has had multiple Championship reigns under her belt. She is a ten-time WWE Women's Champion and a two time Women's NXT Champion. She also won the Royal Rumble earlier this year, earning a shot at Rhea Ripley's NXT Championship at WrestleMania.

Flair won the Title from Ripley at WrestleMania, but her reign was cut short when she dropped the Championship to Io Shirai two months later. Charlotte Flair has played a prominent role in uplifting the women's division in WWE.