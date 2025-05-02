Charlotte Flair to take time off from WWE after getting injured on SmackDown this week? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair ended her two-year-long hiatus at the 2025 Royal Rumble. The Queen won the 30-wrestler contest and challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, after her ‘Mania loss, there is a chance the company could give Flair some time off following this week’s episode of SmackDown.
Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton’s feud quickly turned personal owing to their below-the-belt promos. While The Buff Barbie called The Queen a shadow of her father, the legendary Ric Flair, the 14-time Women’s World Champ called Tiffy a wannabe shadow of herself.
After their WrestleMania 41 confrontation, Stratton emerged as the better wrestler in Las Vegas. However, Nia Jax has now returned to collect her debt from her former ally. Thus, The Queen has no direction as of now, and there is a chance that she could take some time off from WWE.
The Stamford-based promotion could make The Irresistible Force ambush Flair backstage or during a promo. With this, The Queen could sustain a kayfabe injury and be written off active programming. This would also give a push to Nia Jax, who could face Tiffany Stratton at the upcoming 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.
Charlotte Flair wishes to bring her real-life personality to her WWE character
Charlotte Flair earned the boos of the crowd after her Royal Rumble win on the RAW episode that followed the PLE. While The Queen did a good job of playing the heel, she recently admitted that she would like to act more like herself when she’s on camera. The 14-time World Champion relayed her intentions in a recent interview with PEOPLE:
“On the opposite side of WrestleMania, I think I will tap more into that and kind of try to bring me — Ashley, the real person — to Charlotte, because I do feel like Charlotte really isn’t, the character I made is not relatable...If I could be ‘Charlotte’ in my real life, I would. In reality, if I wasn’t here right now, I’d be in sweats watching old episodes of Sex and the City. But no, I feel like at this stage in my career I’d like to pull the curtain back a little bit and show them like, hey I’ve been this hardcore, dominant b**** for however many years. But I’d like to also be able to high-five the kids as I walk down the aisle," she said.
Thus, Charlotte Flair could soon be molding her character and having more conversations about it with Triple H. It will be interesting to see how The Queen will deliver her promos if she actually gets the go-ahead to integrate her real-life personality with her character.