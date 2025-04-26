Charlotte Flair wants BIG change in her WWE character

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently made a bold statement about bringing a change to her on-screen persona. She discussed this following a major upset at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

On Night One of The Showcase of The Immortals, The Queen faced Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Title. However, Charlotte Flair failed to defeat her opponent, as The Buff Barbie retained her championship.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 39-year-old star stated her bold intention to reveal more of her authentic self, Ashley, on WWE TV. She felt that her established "Charlotte" persona lacked relatability and desired to bridge the gap between her on-screen persona and her real-life personality.

"On the opposite side of WrestleMania, I think I will tap more into that and kind of try to bring me — Ashley, the real person — to Charlotte, because I do feel like Charlotte really isn’t, the character I made is not relatable," Flair said. [H/T: PEOPLE]

The 14-time World Champion added:

"If I could be ‘Charlotte’ in my real life, I would. In reality, if I wasn’t here right now, I’d be in sweats watching old episodes of Sex and the City. But no, I feel like at this stage in my career I’d like to pull the curtain back a little bit and show them like, hey I’ve been this hardcore, dominant b**** for however many years. But I’d like to also be able to high-five the kids as I walk down the aisle." [H/T: PEOPLE]

Charlotte Flair reveals original WWE name she'd pitched

The Dirtiest Diva in the Game has taken her family's name and Ric Flair's legacy to the next level. However, Charlotte Flair wanted to use a different in-ring name upon her arrival.

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, The Queen revealed she proposed the ring name Elizabeth Reid, a tribute to WWE legend Miss Elizabeth and a nod to her brother.

"I think they named me Charlotte as like a joke. I did love Charlotte from ‘Sex and the City,’ but I pitched, because I love Miss Elizabeth, I pitched Elizabeth. Elizabeth Reid was one because of my brother. He was still alive then, but pretty much kind of. [...] Elizabeth was part of my name," Flair said.

Only time will tell if Charlotte Flair challenges Tiffany Stratton for a rematch at Backlash next month.

