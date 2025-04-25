Charlotte Flair's original WWE name revealed

Charlotte Flair proudly carries forward her father Ric Flair's legacy and the family name in WWE. However, she wished to use a different ring name upon her arrival.

Ad

The Queen may have entered WWE with a famous last name, but she was among those who revolutionized the women's division and changed how fans viewed women's wrestling.

In an interview with the Ringer Wrestling Show, Charlotte Flair revealed that she originally pitched 'Elizabeth Reid' as her ring name to pay homage to late WWE legend Miss Elizabeth and her brother, Reid.

"I think they named me Charlotte as like a joke. I did love Charlotte from ‘S*x and the City,’ but I pitched, because I love Miss Elizabeth, I pitched Elizabeth. Elizabeth Reid was one because of my brother. He was still alive then, but pretty much kind of...Elizabeth was part of my name. Charlotte, I think they went with because ‘Ric is billed from Charlotte. This is easy.’" (H/T - Fightful)

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Charlotte Flair in WWE?

Charlotte Flair was last seen in action on Night One of WrestleMania 41, where she unsuccessfully challenged Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship.

The two women left it all in the ring, as many expected after Stratton aired Charlotte's dirty laundry in a heated promo battle on SmackDown a few weeks ago.

The Buff Barbie emerged victorious after catching The Queen with the prettiest moonsault ever.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stratton appeared to have a red welt on her forehead and suffered a chipped tooth during the match. However, she later confirmed that all her teeth were still intact.

There's no word on whether Stratton and Flair will continue their feud on SmackDown after WrestleMania 41.

Fans must tune in this Friday to find out what Triple H has planned for these women en route to the Backlash Premium Live Event on May 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More