Charlotte Flair's original WWE name revealed

Charlotte Flair proudly carries forward her father Ric Flair's legacy and the family name in WWE. However, she wished to use a different ring name upon her arrival.
The Queen may have entered WWE with a famous last name, but she was among those who revolutionized the women's division and changed how fans viewed women's wrestling.
In an interview with the Ringer Wrestling Show, Charlotte Flair revealed that she originally pitched 'Elizabeth Reid' as her ring name to pay homage to late WWE legend Miss Elizabeth and her brother, Reid.
"I think they named me Charlotte as like a joke. I did love Charlotte from ‘S*x and the City,’ but I pitched, because I love Miss Elizabeth, I pitched Elizabeth. Elizabeth Reid was one because of my brother. He was still alive then, but pretty much kind of...Elizabeth was part of my name. Charlotte, I think they went with because ‘Ric is billed from Charlotte. This is easy.’" (H/T - Fightful)
What's next for Charlotte Flair in WWE?
Charlotte Flair was last seen in action on Night One of WrestleMania 41, where she unsuccessfully challenged Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship.
The two women left it all in the ring, as many expected after Stratton aired Charlotte's dirty laundry in a heated promo battle on SmackDown a few weeks ago.
The Buff Barbie emerged victorious after catching The Queen with the prettiest moonsault ever.
Stratton appeared to have a red welt on her forehead and suffered a chipped tooth during the match. However, she later confirmed that all her teeth were still intact.
There's no word on whether Stratton and Flair will continue their feud on SmackDown after WrestleMania 41.
Fans must tune in this Friday to find out what Triple H has planned for these women en route to the Backlash Premium Live Event on May 10.