Tiffany Stratton breaks silence on controversial promo with Charlotte Flair

By Robert Lentini
Modified Apr 09, 2025 18:38 GMT
Flair and Stratton traded words last week on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Tiffany Stratton broke her silence about her controversial promo with Charlotte Flair last week on WWE SmackDown. The 25-year-old will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Flair at WrestleMania 41 later this month.

Flair and Stratton reportedly went off-script during their promo on the blue brand and took personal shots at each other. The champion noted that Flair was 0-3 in marriages, and the Women's Royal Rumble winner fired back by claiming Stratton's boyfriend, WWE RAW star Ludwig Kaiser, was sending her DMs.

Stratton spoke on The Babyfaces Podcast and broke her silence on the controversial promo. She suggested Flair didn't expect her to stand up for herself, and that the stakes were high on live television.

"I think, you know, being so new into this business, being so new as champion, I don't think she really expected me to stand up to her. And I don't think she expected me to, I guess, almost clap back. And I think I kind of…look, all I have to say is it’s live TV. Stakes are high. We’re going into WrestleMania," said Tiffany Stratton.
Tiffany Stratton added that she thought the promo did a good job of getting fans to want to see their match at WrestleMania 41.

"I have the title. I want to keep the title. And I'm gonna pull out every stop that I can. And people want to see our match. And I think that we did a very good job of getting people wanting to see our match and invested in our story. And now, I'm ready to put on the best women's match ever, and I'm ready to go to war," she added. [H/T: Wrestle Ops on X]
You can check out the video below:

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year to earn a title shot at WWE WrestleMania.

Former WWE manager reacts to Tiffany Stratton's shot at Charlotte Flair

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Tiffany Stratton, referencing Charlotte Flair getting divorced.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran claimed that fans didn't want to hear about Flair's personal life. He also noted that Tiffany Stratton was supposed to be the babyface in the storyline but was acting like a heel.

"You can go inside, that's one thing. But to go inside to this degree and talk about Charlotte's [Flair] failed marriages, people don't want to hear that either. Tiffany [Stratton] is like the babyface in this [feud], but that's heel stuff she's saying," he said.
Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax earlier this year to become WWE Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see if she can defeat Charlotte Flair to retain the title at WrestleMania 41.

