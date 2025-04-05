Backstage reaction to Tiffany Stratton going off-script and personal against Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown - Report

Things took a personal turn in the feud between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair on SmackDown as the WWE Women's Champion went off-script and referenced The Queen's divorces. A recent report has provided the backstage reaction to Buff Barbie's personal jibe at the 14-time women's champion.
Flair and Stratton came face-to-face on SmackDown, and things once again looked awkward between the two. As per multiple reports, the duo went "heavily" off-script, with Tiffany even referencing Charlotte's three divorces by noting that she will be alone at the end of the day. The Buff Barbie then left the ring in a hurry while Flair brought up Ludwig Kaiser, stating that Stratton's real-life boyfriend is in her DMs.
PWInsider's latest report has provided the backstage reaction to Tiffany's words, noting that people they spoke to have the belief that she fired away on Charlotte in retaliation for how Flair "ate her up" during their previous split-screen segment. The news source added that while some people felt Stratton stood up for herself in a way that put the spotlight back on her, others felt the segment going awry didn't help anyone.
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
WWE veteran shared his thoughts on the Tiffany Stratton- Charlotte Flair situation
Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair engaged in a split-screen interview segment a few weeks back on SmackDown, and many claimed that the champion did not come out looking good. The Buff Barbie, however, hit back by going off script and personal on the blue brand last night, which has been the talk of the town since the show ended.
WWE veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the situation, noting that Tiffany Stratton did the right thing by walking out as she was once again looking lost:
"She did the right thing. Instead of standing there looking like an idiot, like she got her lunch taken from her, she just took off, which is probably better all the way around."
WWE has edited out the references to Charlotte Flair's divorces in the digital version of the segment, further indicating that the two women did not speak as planned. It will be interesting to see how the two interact in the coming weeks, as there is still a fortnight until WrestleMania 41.