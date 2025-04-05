  • home icon
  • WWE veteran comments on Tiffany Stratton going off-script and personal against Charlotte Flair on SmackDown (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Apr 05, 2025 08:13 GMT
Tiffany and Charlotte on SmackDown! (Image from WWE.com)
Things took a personal turn during the promo battle between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair on SmackDown as the WWE Women's Champion mentioned the Queen's divorces before abruptly leaving the ring. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantel shared his thoughts on the same during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown.

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton have been at odds for the last several weeks. The Queen got the upper hand during their last war of words, but things took an interesting turn this time as Stratton brought up Charlotte's three divorces before abruptly leaving the ring. The 14-time women's champion also fired back by bringing up Buff Barbie's real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser.

Speaking about the segment, Dutch Mantell noted that he believes that the two women went off the script on SmackDown.

"I actually think about half of it was. At the end, because they didn’t know whether to damn sh*t or go home. They didn’t know. I think that’s why little Tiffany got out of the ring cause I think she was just lost. She did the right thing. Instead of standing there looking like an idiot, like she got her lunch taken from her, she just took off, which is probably better all the way around."
The former WWE manager added that if the two stuck to the script, then the producer behind the segment should be let go:

"They didn’t take that to the ring with them because whatever they practiced wasn’t what we saw. I am sure. Or if it was, that producer needs to be fired or let go." [21:18 onwards]
Tiffany Stratton mentioned Charlotte Flair's three divorces on WWE SmackDown, which did not sit well with many. Flair recently opened up about her divorce from Andrade and got emotional while talking about it.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
