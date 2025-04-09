Tiffany Stratton's major controversial shot at Charlotte Flair made WWE veteran "uncomfortable"

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton will collide at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Women's Championship. On the Road to WrestleMania, the two women were involved in a highly controversial segment that made veteran Dutch Mantell ''uncomfortable.''

On the April 4, 2025, edition of SmackDown, The Queen and The Blonde Bombshell engaged in an intense war of words. Flair stated that the 25-year-old star was not in her league. The promo battle ended with Stratton taking a shot at her opponent's recent divorce from Andrade and the 39-year-old's 0-3 record of failed marriages.

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager argued that this level of personal attack was undesirable for viewers and contradicted The Buff Barbie's babyface role, as it involved insensitive heel tactics.

"You can go inside, that's one thing. But to go inside to this degree and talk about Charlotte's [Flair] failed marriages, people don't want to hear that either. Tiffany [Stratton] is like the babyface in this [feud], but that's heel stuff she's saying," he said.

Mantell also stated that he felt ''uncomfortable'' when Tiffany Stratton brought up Charlotte Flair's divorce.

"I'm sure, there are some women out there who've been married more than once, and they wouldn't want one of their associates bringing that up in an interview [segment] that everybody hears. She doesn't want that because, to me, it makes everybody... it made me uncomfortable," he added. [From 24:50 to 25:33]

Tiffany Stratton sends a message ahead of this week's WWE SmackDown

For those unaware, this will be the first time Tiffany Stratton will wrestle on The Grandest Stage of Them All. She recently made a bold statement ahead of her WWE Women's Title match against Charlotte Flair.

On her Instagram stories, Stratton shared a video of herself working out in the gym and claimed she was ready for her upcoming 'Mania contest.

"Ready!"

Only time will tell if The Queen will dethrone The Buff Barbie to become the first-ever 15-time Women's Champion at WrestleMania 41.

Please credit the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast & give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

