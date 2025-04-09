Tiffany Stratton sends one-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton will be in action defending her WWE Women's Championship at this year's WrestleMania in Las Vegas. The star has now sent a bold message ahead of the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

After being away from in-ring action for over a year, Charlotte Flair returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Queen emerged victorious in the 30-woman over-the-top contest at the PLE in Indianapolis and has challenged Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. Their match will take place at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Ahead of their title match, the two rivals have been involved in a brutal brawl and intense promo battles on SmackDown episodes. Last week on the Friday Night Show, The Buff Barbie apparently went off-script on Charlotte Flair by taking a shot at her divorce.

Taking to Instagram, Tiffany Stratton recently posted a video of herself training in the gym, hyping her upcoming championship match at WrestleMania. The 25-year-old champion also shared this update on her IG story with a one-word message.

"Ready."

Veteran believes Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair caused backstage turmoil with their segment on WWE SmackDown

When The Blonde Bombshell took a personal shot at Charlotte Flair by bringing up her 0-3 divorce record, the latter retaliated. The Queen then claimed that Tiffany Stratton's boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter claimed that the SmackDown segment between the two female stars resulted in backstage turmoil. The legendary journalist noted that Charlotte Flair's remark concerning Ludwig Kaiser seemingly prompted a negative reaction from those in the Gorilla position.

"And I wasn't sure if I was buying this until at the end when Charlotte made that comment about Ludwig. Then I was told that people in the Gorilla position were like 'Yikes, what just happened?'"

It will be exciting to see whether The Buff Barbie retains her WWE Women's Title in her first-ever WrestleMania championship defense match.

