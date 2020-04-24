The Queen did not hold back with her response

Charlotte Flair had some choice words for Mia Yim this week on NXT. The reigning NXT Women's Champion had laid out a challenge to The HBIC which Yim accepted. These two faced each other five years ago in what was The Queen's first match in the Black and Gold brand and she thanked Yim for helping her become the star she is today. Charlotte left saying that she will return the favour next week. One person who was not pleased with The Queen's comments was SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley.

The Role Model took to Twitter and responded to Charlotte by saying she was actually her first match and helped her become a star.

dude I was your first match in nxt!!!!!!! I made you the star you are!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PyLSifofPO — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 24, 2020

Now The Queen has responded by taking a hilarious dig at Bayley by saying she is still waiting for The Role Model to become a star. You can see her response below.

Bayley, honey, I’m still waiting for you to become a star. https://t.co/F5pjTlW28r — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 24, 2020

Charlotte back in NXT

The Queen made her back into the NXT fold by dethroning Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36. This is The Queen's second NXT Women's championship reign and has already commented last week on how she plans to dominate the division once again.

She also said she wants to face Mia Yim because of the history between the two and the match is set for next week. Her first title defense will be against Io Shirai with the date yet to be finalised.