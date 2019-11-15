Charlotte Flair talks comparisons with John Cena and Roman Reigns

Cena, Flair, and Reigns

Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Sam Roberts, and the former SmackDown Live Women's Champion discussed a string of topics about her WWE career.

Charlotte also talked about comparisons with the likes of John Cena and Roman Reigns, in terms of wins and losses.

Fan criticism of Flair's push

Ever since Charlotte Flair moved up to the main roster 4 years ago, she has been consistently reminded by many that her last name is the reason why she gets pushed to the moon.

As of now, Flair has won a total of 10 Women's titles on the main roster and is six short of equaling her father's record.

Flair opened up on some fans comparing her push to the likes of John Cena and Roman Reigns, and sent a message to the ones who make these comparisons.

"It's taken a very time not to let the opinions of others affect me, but after the last year, 'oh she's like Roman, she's Cena', I'm like 'I've not won a match in a year.' I don't know if it's because I carry myself like a star, or maybe I'm somewhat intertwined, maybe that's why... I'm like, 'no, please pull up my record.'"

