Charlotte Flair could technically break her father's WWE record at WrestleMania rather than John Cena

Charlotte Flair takes on Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania later this month and will be pushing to win her 15th Women's Championship on the main roster. That being said, it will actually be her 17th Women's Championship, and if WWE recognized all of her reigns, then she would break her father's record.

Ad

Understandably, WWE doesn't include her two NXT Championship reigns, but one of these title reigns began at WrestleMania when she defeated Rhea Ripley after choosing her following her Royal Rumble win.

Ad

Trending

This was a main roster storyline; it was one of the biggest in the division at the time and helped push NXT forward, but it's still not recognized in her list of accolades.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

The Women's Championships on the main roster are now recognised as world titles, so it's clear that when she wins two more titles, she will equal her father's reign record.

Will John Cena take Ric Flair's record before Charlotte Flair?

Charlotte Flair has six RAW Women's Championships, seven SmackDown Women's Championships, and a Divas Championship reign to her name. These 14 title reigns are recorded by WWE, but the two NXT ones are not.

Ad

If Flair wins at WrestleMania 41, then 15 will be recognised, and her story heading into WrestleMania 42 could be that she wants to equal her father's record if John Cena fails in his quest to become World Champion for the 17th time.

Ad

Flair himself has noted that his daughter is the right person to break the record, and before John Cena's alliance with The Rock, he didn't seem as though he was interested in making history.

If there is a way for WWE to delay the title win, then it would be a huge deal for Flair and women as a whole if she holds the overall record for the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More