Charlotte Flair to answer WrestleMania challenge on this week's NXT

The 2020 Women's Royal Rumble winner

We've only been on the Road to Wrestlemania for a few weeks now, and the card is already shaping up to be the most exciting event in quite a long time. All of that stems from the potential of a new era in WWE. With Drew McIntyre set to take on Brock Lesnar, it looks like a change of the guard is coming.

While Charlotte Flair, a multi-time champion, won the Women's Royal Rumble this year, it's her possible opponent that has the opportunity to make history this year. On Monday Night RAW, Flair was teasing an announcement regarding her WrestleMania opponent. However, she was interrupted by none other than NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley.

Ripley reminded Flair that, though she's beaten everyone worth beating on RAW and SmackDown, the Nightmare holds a victory over The Queen. Both in a Triple Threat on SmackDown and the Survivor Series match, Ripley managed to emerge victorious, beating both Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

Charlotte Flair returns to NXT this Wednesday

Rhea Ripley threw down the gauntlet on RAW, looking to take down Charlotte Flair on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Her resume is already pretty impressive, beating the likes of Shayna Baszler, Sasha Banks, Toni Storm, Bianca Belair and Io Shirai, not to mention a victory held over The Queen.

Still, she's never faced Charlotte in a one-on-one match. At WrestleMania, she hopes to put the voices to rest and prove that she's the future of this industry. That is, if Charlotte agrees. As far as that goes, we'll find out Wednesday night when the former champion returns to NXT for the first time in five years.

If Flair does accept, she'll be aiming to erase one of her biggest losses in recent memory, once again dominating the NXT.