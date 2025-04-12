Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton to be taken off WrestleMania due to shocking incident? Situation explored

There are several big rivals set to collide at WWE WrestleMania. John Cena will battle Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY will collide, and several other big-time matches are scheduled.

However, one of the most hotly anticipated bouts is Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. Some are even wondering if that match is still actually taking place. For those concerned, no, the match will not be called off.

There are two reasons why fans believe the bout could be canceled. The first is due to Tiffany and Charlotte Flair having a war of words that became ultra-personal last week. The other comes down to a fight that took place between them in the parking lot prior to SmackDown this week.

While WWE and pro wrestling blurs the lines at times and it isn't always clear what is real and what isn't, the parking lot fight was unquestionably a work. This was made evident later by the fact that they had another fight on SmackDown.

Given that the two are still working together, that means the in-ring altercation last week will have no bearing on this match taking place. The two will still be going one-on-one at WrestleMania 41 for the championship.

The chaos surrounding Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton has added intrigue for their WWE WrestleMania match

While the match isn't being called off, events over the past couple of weeks have added a lot of intrigue to the bout. Some wrestling fans expressed a lack of interest in much of the build following the 2025 Royal Rumble and even Elimination Chamber, but that isn't the case any longer.

The promo last week saw the two take some very personal jabs back and forth. Fans have been trying to dissect the promo and figure out if the insults were legitimate or scripted. This has caused the audience to talk about the two constantly.

The parking lot brawl seems to have been another successful move by WWE in making the feud more relevant. Due to having fans catch the fight and not actually shooting it themselves for public release, their parking lot brawl felt more authentic and went viral online.

Many fans are curious if the two can coexist when they go one-on-one at WrestleMania. On one hand, both women are pros and elite athletes. On the other hand, anything can happen if things get personal.

The fact that the audience is intrigued enough about the story to wonder if they'll fight for real shows that Triple H and company officials have added a spark to their WrestleMania angle.

