Charlotte Flair wants to enter the Royal Rumble at number three to honor her father

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has revealed at which number she would like to enter the Royal Rumble this year. While it is somewhat of a surprising choice, her reasons are tied to her family history.

Speaking to BT Sport, The Queen revealed she would like to enter the Royal Rumble match at the number three spot, and survive all the way to the end of the match, to pay tribute to her father 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair.

"Yeah, I really want to enter at three! Just because of the legacy behind it. Coming out at three, in a purple robe, just how cool is that? To ever think like, “Wow, his daughter can do that too!” You know what I mean?"

Ric Flair would enter at the number three spot in the 1992 Royal Rumble match - the same Royal Rumble where he would outlast all other opponents and become the new WWE Champion. It is widely regarded as one of the best Royal Rumble matches of all time.

Charlotte Flair on what she has left to accomplish in WWE

'With a tear in her eye' 🥲@MsCharlotteWWE wants to enter the #RoyalRumble at 3️⃣ and do what her dad did just over 29 years ago... pic.twitter.com/m5QkbaG0ah — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 20, 2021

In another segment of the interview, Charlotte Flair was quizzed about how she feels that some people are already considering her amongst the greatest female performers of all time.

While Charlotte Flair admits she has accomplished a lot in WWE, she is still eager to accomplish more and can't see things the same way as everybody else, because she is still "present" in her career.

"I don't know how it is for other people but I think when you’re still present in your own career, I think it’s really hard to sit back and go “Wow, I’ve done it all!” Because I don’t know if I’m just an eager person, or competitive, or - I hate to say this - nothing will ever be enough. But I’m like “How can I improve? How can I get better? When’s the next PPV? Can I have a title run that’s longer than a week?” It wasn’t like “Wow, look at all I’ve done.” To me, it was more like “What more can I do on a positive spin?” I wanna do more."

Charlotte Flair is schedueled to enter the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble.