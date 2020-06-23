Charlotte reportedly legitimately injured and will undergo surgery; backstage uncertainty about WWE return

Charlotte is legitimately injured, and that's why WWE took her off TV.

There is uncertainty about the timeline regarding her return.

Charlotte Flair getting attacked by Nia Jax.

Charlotte Flair was written off TV on the most recent episode of RAW as part of an assault angle that involved Nia Jax. WWE released a storyline update after the show with regards to Charlotte's injury; however, it has now been revealed that The Queen is legitimately injured.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Charlotte Flair is set to undergo surgery which explains the angle on RAW.

Meltzer noted that Flair is not suffering from a shoulder injury and that was just meant for TV. He didn't reveal the exact nature of Flair's injury.

When it comes to Flair's return, people backstage expect her to be back in time for SummerSlam, but that's not a 100% confirmed and is the general hope backstage at this point.

Meltzer also noted that the reason why WWE chose Nia Jax to put Flair off TV was because they want Flair, Jax and Asuka to be involved in a championship programme once the Queen returns to action.

Meltzer revealed the following:

So Charlotte Flair is having surgery, and umm, that's the deal as far as why they did what they did. I think that she's going to be back by SummerSlam, I don't know. I asked a couple of people, and nobody knows the timeframe, but she is definitely having surgery, and that's what the storyline was to explain her being gone. I think SummerSlam, it was sort of hinted to me. They hope SummerSlam, but that's not a 100% either.

It's not a shoulder injury by the way. In the work, it's a shoulder injury, but it's not a shoulder surgery.

When will Charlotte Flair return?

Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair brawled in the opening hour of RAW which led to Flair's shoulder injury. The injury ended up playing a significant role in her defeat to Asuka later on in the night.

WWE then booked a backstage angle in which Jax attacked Flair's injured shoulder. Ric Flair, who came out in the closing segment of the night, pretty much confirmed Flair's hiatus by sending a warning to Jax that his daughter will return to avenge the beatdown.

As things stand, Charlotte Flair will undergo surgery. While there is uncertainty regarding the timeline of her recovery, she could be back in the ring for SummerSlam, which is slated to take place in August.

We'll keep you updated with regards to Flair's surgery, recovery and return status.