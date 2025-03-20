Chelsea Green to add a 4th member to her faction? Exploring addition of top WWE star

Chelsea Green has created her "Secret Service" faction with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. Slaygent P and Slaygent A are being referred to as 'The Secret Hervice', and are ensuring that the Women's United States Champion is protected at all times. They even denied Mr. Stone the opportunity to have a word with Green at WWE NXT.

Ad

It's possible that the inaugural Women's United States Champion might be interested in expanding her security detail. One name that can work well with Niven and Fyre is B-Fab. On January 31, 2025, Green went up against Michin, while B-Fab was present. She provided the assist that Michin needed for the win, but the champion still managed to get the upper hand on her challenger by attacking her with a kendo stick.

Chelsea Green can approach B-Fab and ask her to end her alliance with Michin and join 'The Secret Hervice.' She may agree with the Women's United States Champion since Michin hasn't been able to secure the win over Green, and B-Fab may want to align herself with the winning side.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Furthermore, B-Fab doesn't seem to be having her own storyline despite working with The Street Profits. She can have more of an impact on the main roster if she is directly working with a mid-card champion in the women's division.

Chelsea Green revealed why she dressed like a Hall of Famer on WWE SmackDown

On the March 7, 2025, episode of SmackDown, Chelsea Green took on Michin in an entertaining Street Fight. Fans were quick to notice that her gear was paying homage to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's Cactus Jack character.

Ad

During the Pennzoil 400 Press Conference, the Women's United States Champion explained her reason for picking the attire and how Mick Foley reacted to it!

"I love Mick Foley. I've had a great relationship with him for the past ten years. So I texted him, and I said, 'How would you feel if not only I dressed as Cactus Jack, but I also came out with a shirt that was a parody, a play on the shirt that you came out with back in the day?' He loved it, and he was so supportive, and I just knew that was the right decision."

Ad

The Hot Mess is having an excellent run with the global juggernaut during her second stint with the company. Fans are waiting to see how her journey unfolds in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback