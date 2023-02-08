Chelsea Green hits back at WWE for unfair treatment after recent return

Chelsea Green has taken a dig at WWE and its management for treating her unfairly after returning to the company.

Green was a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match but lasted only a few seconds, as she was quickly eliminated by Rhea Ripley. On this week's RAW, the 31-year-old lost to Asuka.

Taking to Twitter, Green sent a message directed at WWE, claiming that she would file an official complaint.

"Now I will file an official complaint. Unfair treatment of a superstar. THAT’S WHAT," wrote Green.

Vince Russo recently spoke about Chelsea Green's poor creative booking

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo recalled the incident involving Green and Matt Cardona refusing to let WWE use their pool for a segment in 2020.

The veteran believes this could be the reason why Green has been treated poorly since returning at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Russo said:

"Well, bro, remember the story with her and Cardona, about the pool? Bro, I'm telling you, that's what this is. That's exactly what this is, 'Oh, you wouldn't let us use your pool'. That's exactly what this is, bro. They don't forget anything, bro."

This is Green's second run with WWE. She first signed with the promotion back in 2018 but had a forgettable run in the company. She started off in the NXT brand before moving up to the main roster.

Green made her main roster debut in 2020 but ended up suffering an injury in her first match on SmackDown. She was eventually released by the company in 2021 alongside numerous other stars.

