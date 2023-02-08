"They don't forget anything" - Chelsea Green's poor creative booking could seemingly be due to her real-life issues with WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

Chelsea Green recently marked her WWE return as a surprise entrant in this year's Royal Rumble match, which she was eliminated from in a mere five seconds.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Green suffered a loss to Asuka in her first singles match since returning to the company. The Japanese superstar also made her return at the Royal Rumble and debuted her new face paint gimmick.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that Green's poor creative booking could be due to her and Matt Cardona refusing to let WWE use their pool.

"Well, bro, remember the story with her and Cardona, about the pool? Bro, I'm telling you, that's what this is. That's exactly what this is, 'Oh, you wouldn't let us use your pool'. That's exactly what this is, bro. They don't forget anything, bro." [58:08 – 58:40]

Back in 2020, WWE apparently reached out to Green and Cardona and wanted to use their pool for a segment featuring Otis and Mandy Rose.

Otis and Rose were involved in a romantic storyline during WWE's pandemic era. The angle involved numerous major segments on WWE television.

Vince Russo recently spoke about Chelsea Green's current gimmick

Vince Russo believes that Chelsea Green's current gimmick reminds him of Carmella's former 'Queen of Staten Island' character.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, he pointed out the similarities between the two. Russo said:

"I just think Chelsea Green and Carmella are just too similar. I know Carmella is the Staten Island girl and all that. But bro she did that whole thing with Reginald when he was the wine guy and all that stuff. I just think the characters are too close."

Despite a poor start to her latest WWE tenure, fans have enjoyed Chelsea Green's character so far and have made themselves vocal regarding the same on Twitter.

