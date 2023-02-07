"The characters are too close" - Former WWE staff feels Chelsea Green's character is similar to former women's champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently compared Chelsea Green's character to that of former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

Green made her WWE return at the Royal Rumble. However, things didn't go as planned for the 31-year-old as she was eliminated in just five seconds, earning a new record for the fastest elimination in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

On the latest Legion of RAW, Russo commented on Green's character and said that she reminded him of Carmella when she was doing the Queen of Staten Island gimmick with Reggie as her sommelier.

Russo, in fact, was referring to this week's segment on RAW, where Green met with Adam Pearce and called him out for sending her Belgian chocolates last week when she asked for Swiss chocolates.

"I just think Chelsea Green and Carmella are just too similar. I know Carmella is the Staten Island girl and all that. But bro she did that whole thing with Reginald when he was the wine guy and all that stuff. I just think the characters are too close." [15:10 - 15:33]

Russo feels WWE is booking Chelsea Green into a corner

During the same conversation, Russo pointed out the problem with WWE's booking of Chelsea Green. He stated that the returning star was losing matches and was not in a place to make demands from Adam Pearce.

"Now the problem is you can't come back next week and demand this and demand that. You lost. Why would you go down this road? If she's untouchable and nobody's beating her, that's one thing. But you can't come back and demand chocolate and this and that if you lost your first match on RAW. That kills the whole gimmick." [16:12 - 16:43]

In fact, this week on RAW, Chelsea Green demanded to be in a match and found herself standing against Asuka. Despite putting up a good fight, Green got caught in the Asuka Lock to conclude the match.

