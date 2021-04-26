Chelsea Green intrigued by the idea of an IMPACT Wrestling wedding

WWE released Chelsea Green earlier this month, and rumors have been flying around regarding potential landing spots for the star. One possible destination is a return to IMPACT Wrestling.

Recently, a fan suggested that Green have her wedding on her return to the promotion, and it is safe to say that the idea had her intrigued.

Chelsea Green is currently betrothed to Matt Cardona (previously known as Zack Ryder) and shared her interest in the idea via Twitter. The two got engaged back in 2019, and Cardona is currently working on IMPACT. Therefore, the concept of a wedding on TV isn't too farfetched.

Green is currently serving out a non-compete clause with WWE, which ends 90 days after her release. Fans will most certainly welcome a return to IMPACT.

Weddings in pro-wrestling have more often than not ended in disaster. Stephanie McMahon's wedding to Test, Edge and Vickie Guerrero's, and most recently Lana's wedding to Bobby Lashley, are examples.

It would definitely be nice to see a successful wedding planned and executed on IMPACT Wrestling between Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona.

Chelsea Green was shocked by her WWE release

Chelsea Green was one of many recently released by WWE. The list includes the likes of Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and Mickie James.

Some of the releases were expected, but some weren't. Green herself stated that she was shocked by her release.

Advertisement

The former IMPACT Knockout Champion was expected to be released earlier in her WWE career, but this surprised her. You can read what she had to say over here.

Despite being surprised, Green is still open to a future return to WWE. She even thanked the fans and all those who helped her during her time with the company in a parting statement.

There were a number of plans for Chelsea Green that did not go through during her time with WWE, including a pairing with Charlotte Flair. Unfortunately, injury, among other things, prevented the plans from happening.

Do you think Chelsea Green should have been released by WWE? Will she join IMPACT Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.