Chelsea Green to lose US Title to major star after complaining about missing WrestleMania? Possibility explored

One of the biggest names to not make it to the WrestleMania 41 card was the reigning Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green. She had a tremendous year but wasn't rewarded with a spot at the biggest WWE event of 2025.

With the post-WrestleMania episode of SmackDown this Friday, Green might appear and complain about missing the show. Could this lead to her losing the Women's U.S. Title on the same night? Let's look at the possibility.

This week's edition of SmackDown will be live at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. As vocal as she is, it wouldn't be surprising if Chelsea Green cut a promo backstage and complained about her WrestleMania snub to general manager Nick Aldis.

To make up for it, Aldis could book her into a huge title match against a mystery opponent. One potential challenger is Alexa Bliss, who was also absent from the WrestleMania 41 card. Bliss and Green could have their match, with the former getting the win and adding the Women's United States Championship to her resume.

While Chelsea Green vs. Alexa Bliss is a dream match for some, a more plausible scenario for SmackDown is Nick Aldis announcing the number one contender for the Women's U.S. Title. Zelina Vega will likely challenge Green soon after getting two straight wins over the champ before WrestleMania.

Chelsea Green calls out WWE Hall of Famer for a match at SummerSlam

Despite the WrestleMania snub, Chelsea Green is already looking forward to the second-biggest WWE event of 2025, SummerSlam. It will be a two-night extravaganza at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2 and 3.

In an Instagram story by Xfinity, Green called out Nikki Bella and dared her to have a match against her at SummerSlam. Bella returned to the ring at the Women's Royal Rumble as the No. 30 entrant.

Bella has been training at the Dungeon 2.0 with Natalya. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding her potential return, even spoiling the possibility of Evolution 2 in July.

