Chelsea Green reveals what frustrates her the most about Zack Ryder

Zack Ryder and Chelsea Green

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green was a guest on the latest edition of Not Sam Wrestling. She discussed a string of topics, including Tough Enough, and her latest stint in NXT. Green also went into detail on the thing that annoys her most about her real-life partner and fellow WWE Superstar, Zack Ryder.

When asked about having to deal with large packages of action figures showing up at her door on a consistent basis, Green stated that it gets on her nerves. She added that there's not anything she can do about it as Ryder loves his hobby:

Well, it really pi**es me off, honestly. Do you know what frustrates me the most? When I drive home from a long day of work, and I stop off at the mailbox, get my paycheck, and then... actually I’m not stopping to just grab an envelope, I’m stopping to grab, like, 10 packages that I take from my mailbox to the car, and then from my car into the house. That really bugs me and he knows that. He gets a text, like, every Monday, ‘What the hell did you buy this week?’ But, he loves what he loves. What am I going to do?

Ryder finally gets hold of a rare action figure:

In addition to being a fairly popular WWE Superstar, Ryder is an avid collector of action figures and Funko Pops. He has talked about his obsession with toys in several interviews, and WWE has highlighted the same on its official website in the past. Check out this photo gallery posted by WWE, that features Ryder's massive toy collection.