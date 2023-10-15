"Choose wisely" - Jade Cargill sends subtle warning to 17-time WWE champion following SmackDown

Jade Cargill has been appearing on WWE shows frequently since signing with the company in September 2023. The former AEW TBS Champion came face-to-face with a 17-time WWE champion backstage, and she likely sent a subtle warning following the show.

Jade Cargill’s signing has been seen as a big move by the company in recent weeks. The former AEW star has all the right tools to become a top name in the promotion's Women’s division.

She appeared in a backstage segment on SmackDown where Charlotte Flair was talking to the new General Manager, Nick Aldis, about a title opportunity. Triple H introduced Jade to Charlotte, and the two had their first on-screen interaction to get the fans excited.

Following the show, Cargill took to Instagram to post a photo of herself from Friday night. She accompanied the photo with a caption that looks like a subtle warning to the superstar she met on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair.

"You are either on my side, by my side, or in my way. Choose wisely. ⚡" Cargill shared.

Check out her Instagram post below:

WWE is doing well to introduce Jade Cargill to fans in backstage segments. She will likely be ready to enter into the ring soon as she is fresh from some good performances in AEW.

Fans can hope to see her indulge in a big rivalry right away instead of working her way up fighting as an enhancement talent. Charlotte Flair or Bianca Belair could turn out to be the perfect first opponents for the former AEW TBS Champion.

Rhea Ripley is waiting to face Jade Cargill in WWE

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is arguably the top woman in WWE today. She has proven to be a good champion and has transitioned into her role as the leader of The Judgment Day very well.

Speaking to Sporting News Australia, Ripley addressed Jade Cargill’s new contract with WWE. Mami said that she sent her a message ahead of her potential debut on RAW.

"I'm very excited to see what she brings to WWE. I really am. Like you said, she's a big name and a lot of people are watching and waiting for her debut. We don't know which brand she's gonna be on yet. It could be RAW, it could be SmackDown, it could be NXT. No one really knows exactly what's going on. If it is RAW, I mean that's my show. Mami runs RAW. The Judgment Day, we run RAW," Ripley said.

The Eradicator added that she would love to show Jade Cargill why she is on top:

"So, if Jade wants to come to my brand, then I would love to step in the ring with her and show her exactly why Mami is always on top. Because I have watched bits and pieces of her from her time in the other company and she is fantastic and she believes in herself and she is a star. She believes she's a star, which is always the most dangerous thing. When someone believes in themselves, they are very hard to stop. But, I'm also Mami [laughs]."

A rivalry between the two top women will be great for fans to watch. WWE could hold them back until a big premium live event such as WrestleMania or SummerSlam.

Who do you want to see Jade Cargill face first in the Stamford-based promotion? Sound off in the comments section below!