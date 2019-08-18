Chris Adonis (FKA Chris Masters) talks Dangal Ke Soorma, WWE Run, HBK & more (Exclusive)

I had the honor of catching up with the legend

Dangal Ke Soorma is a show that will be broadcast on DSPORT from 24th of August, pitting the best Indian talent against established international names. Among the stars in this lineup is a globally recognized superstar you may recognize from his WWE and Impact Wrestling runs.

Chris Adonis, the inventor of the Master Lock, took the time to correspond with Sportskeeda via email and answer the questions we'd thrown at the legend. He took the time to let us know what's been up with him since he departed from Impact Wrestling and how he's been thriving in the independent wrestling circuit.

I interviewed you when you were in India with Impact Wrestling. How was it returning to the country and performing for the audience here?

Adonis: I loved returning! The wrestling fans in India are very passionate and like to really get into the show.

A lot of your fans in India want to know what's been up with you since you departed Impact Wrestling. Can you let us know in a gist?

Adonis: Since departing Impact wrestling I’ve been doing indie wrestling shows all over the world. Primarily Canada, Europe, and Asia.

On my way back to India, namaste pic.twitter.com/gBeT19VjzJ — Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) February 16, 2019

What did you think of the Dangal Ke Soorma experience? Why should fans watch the show?

Adonis: The experience was amazing. We had a lot of young and hungry guys that are looking to make an impression, and the action that you’ll see reflected that.

Looking back at your career, what was the memorable experience of your life?

Adonis: Definitely working on a program with HBK (Shawn Michaels). I grew up idolizing that man, so it was a dream come true.

How much do you still enjoy pro wrestling? What are some of your other interests?

Adonis: I still love wrestling. It’s always been my number 1 love and passion. But I do also love NBA basketball and politics.

Everyone loved your segment with Ozzy Osbourne. Do you have any memories of that run?

Adonis: I thought the segment with Ozzy was funny. But I wasn’t fond of doing that on a weekly basis.

Who are your favorite opponents in the ring?

Adonis: Carlito, Drew McIntyre, HBK, and Kris Travis.

Growing up, what drew you to pro wrestling? Who were your favorite pro wrestlers?

Adonis: I was a huge fan of the Ultimate Warrior. But when he left, I started following HBK, and Bret Hart.

What do you think of the independent Indian scene and who did you enjoy working with in India?

Adonis: India is a growing wrestling market with a lot of talent. I really enjoyed working with everybody.

Tell us about coming up with the Master Lock...did you imagine that it would be a finisher so beloved for so many years?

Adonis: I love the Master lock and love how people still pop for it. I would have never guessed that would have ended up being my finisher.

Be sure to catch Dangal Ke Soorma, coming soon to DSPORT!