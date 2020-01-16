Chris Benoit rejected backstage role offered by WWE; was considering retirement

Chris Benoit

David Benoit was a guest on the latest edition of Chris Van Vliet's show. He opened up on a wide variety of topics concerning his father, the late Chris Benoit.

At one point during the interview, David revealed that his father had the opportunity to be more involved in WWE behind the scenes, but he didn't go through with it.

When Van Vliet asked David what would Chris have been doing in 2020 if he was still around, David replied that he would probably be working for WWE or AEW. David then revealed that Benoit was offered the role of a Backstage Producer in WWE back in 2006, which he refused.

He further said that he wished Chris had taken the job, instead of continuing with his in-ring career. David added that he had asked his father to retire around the same time, and that the latter was thinking about it.

You can check out David's comments in the video below, at the 18:00 mark:

Chris Benoit had already accomplished everything he could have by 2006, with his biggest achievement being his World title victory in the main event of WrestleMania 20. He spent the better part of his final years in WWE's mid-card, and competed in two back-to-back US title matches at WrestleMania 22 and WrestleMania 23, against JBL and MVP respectively.