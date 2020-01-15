Chris Benoit's son David gives huge update about his plans for future in-ring wrestling return

David Benoit, eldest son of Chris Benoit. Image courtesy of Twitter/@RealDavidBenoit

The son of Chris Benoit has admitted he's determined to get back into professional wrestling - with one of the industry's biggest names.

David Benoit, 27, is the eldest son of the former WWE, WCW and ECW superstar, who committed suicide in 2007 after allegedly taking the lives of his second wife, Nancy, and youngest son, Daniel.

It was a tragedy that was keenly felt in the wrestling community, and most emphatically within the Benoit family.

David had distanced himself from wrestling but now, it seems, he is once again keen to follow in the footsteps of his late father and carve out a career in the business.

Speaking in a revealing and wide-ranging interview with Chris Van Vliet, he heaped praise on the work being done at All Elite Wrestling. And while admitting he's "welcome everywhere", including WWE, the Canadian made it obvious that he has firm designs on building a career with AEW, or indeed New Japan Pro Wrestling, which he cited as a tough nut to crack.

Revealing that he remains firm friends with one of his father's greatest cohorts and in-ring rivals Chris Jericho, David enthused about AEW's Double of Nothing pay-per-view and the role it played in building a thirst for getting back into the squared circle himself.

"That is the goal, to get back into wrestling," he said.

"When I came here for Double or Nothing, when I was sitting out in that crowd, man - I just got lost in the moment again, like I was way back in 2000 when my Dad was wrestling still.

"The storytelling in the ring [and] quality wrestling, that's what I love, man; great storytelling...

"That [to sign with AEW] would be the goal, or New Japan - I tried getting in there. It is so hard getting in there, man, it is the hardest place to get into."