Chris Jericho blasts complaining fan; explains why Blood & Guts match was postponed

The match was recently postponed by AEW president Tony Khan.

A fan expressed his disappointment over the same and received a response from Jericho.

Chris Jericho

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho recently slammed a fan on Twitter for complaining about the Blood & Guts match being canceled. AEW had been hyping up the match for a long time now but decided to postpone it amidst the coronavirus crisis.

The fan responded to a tweet hyping up the upcoming Cody vs Jimmy Havoc match on Dynamite. He added that AEW needs to come up with an explanation as to why the Blood & Guts match was postponed. He also stated that the company spent the entire episode of Dynamite building up to the match, only to cancel it on Thursday.

Jericho clapped back at the fan and told him to understand that these are crazy times. He added that no more than 10 people are allowed to gather in one place while the Blood & Guts match requires 11 people inside the cage. Check out the tweet below:

First off, pull your head out of your ass and realize these are crazy times. Secondly, we aren’t allowed to gather more than ten people together at a time. B&G has 11 inside the cage and that’s with no camera men or crew. https://t.co/GYfQeLC7Yb — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 22, 2020

The Blood & Guts match was first teased months ago by Cody when he mentioned "The Match Beyond" in a promo. The match was going to pit The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Ortiz, Santana, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara) against The Elite (Cody, Matt Jackson, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and Matt Hardy).