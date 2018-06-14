NJPW News: Chris Jericho claims that he's never willing to take Kenny Omega's One-Winged Angel in a match again

Y2J makes a huge revelation regarding his showdown against Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega was victorious over Chris Jericho at WK 12

What’s the story?

While recently speaking with Inside The Ropes as part of his speaking tour of the United Kingdom, new IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho discussed his five-star match against Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 12.

In case you didn’t know…

This past Saturday at NJPW’s Dominion 6.9 event, former nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho became an overall 10-time IC Champion when he won the IWGP Intercontinental Title for the very first time in his career, from now-former Champion Tetsuya Naito.

The heart of the matter

Prior to Jericho’s historic IWGP IC Title win at Dominion 6.9, ‘The Alpha of New Japan’ was initially on course to becoming the second ever IWGP US Heavyweight Champion, when he challenged Kenny Omega to a singles match earlier in the year at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

Jericho, however, was eventually unable to win the IWGP US Title despite a very resilient effort against Omega at the Tokyo Dome and while recently interacting with Inside The Ropes, Y2J revealed his thoughts on Omega’s signature One-Winged Angel move and noted that he might never be able to take the OWA ever again in his Pro Wrestling career.

“The One Winged Angel on the chair really hurt. I’m not just saying it hurt as a joke, it really f****d me up. It hurt my back to where there’s still something that’s not right but whatever. I can never take that move again.”- Jericho stated.

What’s next?

Following Chris Jericho’s recent title win at Dominion, he is apparently expected to defend the IWGP IC Title on a much regular occasion in NJPW and is rather willing to perform in Japan, rather than compete in the USA for NJPW’s special events.

Jericho’s next challenger is likely to be Tetsuya Naito’s Los Ingobernables de Japon stablemate Evil, who had a wild brawl with Y2J at Dominion 6.9, following the latter’s title win.

Will Jericho continue his brilliant run in NJPW? Sound off in the comments section below!