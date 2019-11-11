Chris Jericho is "not surprised" with AEW Dynamite surpassing WWE NXT in ratings

Chris Jericho

AEW World Champion Chris Jericho participated in a media event following the Full Gear pay-per-view to comment on the measures NXT can undertake to overtake AEW in ratings, the success of Inner Circle and how they differ from the nWo, and several other topics.

AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT

While answering a question from Wrestlinginc, Chris Jericho mentioned how AEW never asked for a war between the two promotions. but they possess the quality to overcome any hurdles put in front of them.

This is not a war that we started, it's not a war that we asked for. We don't care who you put up against us, you could put the Super Bowl, the World Cup, you could resurrect John [Lennon] and George [Harrison] and do a Beatles reunion, we can't control that. All we can do is have great shows and organic shows.

Am I surprised that we're winning? Of course not. I knew we would win.

Recently, the former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor returned to NXT to add to the star power of the Black-and-Gold Brand. Chris Jericho believes that this was an attempt from WWE to curb the viewership of AEW Dynamite as both the shows collide every Wednesday night.

The AEW World Champion knows that All Elite Wrestling is focused on making their product better and that's why they will not be affected even if Roman Reigns or Hulk Hogan become a regular part of NXT.

Our star power crushes NXT's star power and I knew exactly what would happen, NXT—what made it cool was a standalone thing, now it's just another WWE show. It's like 2009 ECW. Good for them, God bless them. I'm sure Roman Reigns will be on NXT now and Hulk Hogan will return to a TV studio for the first time since 1981 in Memphis. That's fine, all we're going to do is worry about ourselves, concentrate on our storylines, our matches, our characters, and building stars.

