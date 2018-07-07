ROH/Impact News: Chris Jericho confirms a huge singles match for The Cruise of Jericho event

Soumik Datta

Chris Jericho

What’s the story?

IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho recently took it to his official social media sites in order to confirm a mega singles match for his upcoming Cruise of Jericho event, which takes place later this year.

In case you didn’t know...

Former six-time WWE World Champion Jericho is all set to host the inaugural Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, in 2018. The event will begin on 27th October 2018 and is going to be a five-day cruise from Miami to the Bahamas.

Jericho himself has confirmed the news that the event will be hosted by WWE’s legendary commentator Jim Ross and will also feature many special guests.

Jericho’s band Fozzy will also perform during the event along with other bands such as Kyng, Phil Campbell and the bastard sons and much more. The event will also feature comedy by Jim Breuer and Killing The Town Podcast with Lance Storm and Cyrus.

The heart of the matter

Within these past six months, we’ve already witnessed several crossovers between numerous top wrestling promotions and following Jericho’s recent match announcement for The Cruise of Jericho, it now looks like we’re all set to witness another much-awaited crossover in the Pro Wrestling world.

As confirmed by Y2J, top Impact Wrestling superstar Sami Callihan, who arguably has been the biggest villain of 2018, is now all set to go head-to-head against the man who is billed as ‘The Villain’, top Ring of Honor superstar Marty Scrull.

‘The Draw’ Sami Callihan recently went on the social media and decided to call out Ring of Honor and apparently also challenged any top superstar from the promotion to a one-on-one match and that challenge has now been accepted by Bullet Club’s very own Villain and on top of that, capitalizing on this entire scenario, Jericho has now gone on to book another mouthwatering match for his forthcoming cruise ship event.

What’s next?

As aforementioned, Chris Jericho’s cruise ship will begin sail on the 27th of October and several top superstars from ROH have apparently been confirmed to appear as well.

