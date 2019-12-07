Chris Jericho gives backstage details on idea rejected by AEW

Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho is the first and only AEW World Champion, having won the title at All Out when he defeated Adam Page. Jericho is now the leader of a heel faction called The Inner Circle, which consists of former WWE Superstar Jack Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz.

During Guevara's latest appearance on Jericho's Talk With Jericho podcast, the AEW World Champion spoke about how The Inner Circle name came about, and the idea that AEW President Tony Khan rejected.

“Tony’s original name, I can’t remember what it was, I didn’t like it as much. Then I came up with the idea of a fist, which would be five fingers forms a fist, and I thought it would just be some cool merch. Tony (Khan) didn’t care for that one, but I had done something for BTE (Being The Elite) where I mentioned my inner circle and The Bucks said ‘that’s a cool name, what about The Inner Circle?'” (H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet)

Jericho appeared previously on The Young Bucks' Being The Elite YouTube show, where he uttered "The Inner Circle" name, which stuck, and the name was given for the heel faction that he now leads.