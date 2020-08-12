Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy's feud has been heating up in recent weeks ahead of their match tonight on AEW Dynamite. Jericho and Cassidy faced off in a debate on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, which was moderated by former WWE RAW GM Eric Bischoff.

Bischoff declared Orange Cassidy as the winner of the debate, which obviously enraged Jericho. The former AEW World Champion lost his cool after Cassidy said he would embarrass Jericho. Jake Hager and Chris Jericho then laid out Orange Cassidy before being driven away by Best Friends.

Chris Jericho hyped his match against Orange Cassidy on Twitter, promising that he would win the match and the $7000 he claims Orange Cassidy owes him. This stems from Cassidy dumping orange juice on The Inner Circle a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, which left Jericho's white jacket orange.

Chris Jericho beat Orange Cassidy in their first singles match on Night 2 of Fyter Fest. Can Orange Cassidy get a win back tonight or will it be another good night for The Inner Circle?

Chris Jericho on why AEW needs to create new stars

On this week's episode of Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special, the DemoGod spoke about the talent in the AEW roster and why it was important for the company to build new stars like MJF, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy:

"We're building Darby, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy, making them into stars because they will have to do main events for us in the near future. I can't be on top forever, nor do I want to be but I sure do love working with these guys."

Jericho strongly put over both Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin. Speaking about Darby Allin, Jericho compared the AEW star to a young Jeff Hardy, which is a massive compliment. Jericho said that Darby Allin was already a star in AEW and he can see the youngster becoming an even bigger star in the future.

If any quotes from this article are used, please H/T Sportskeeada Wrestling