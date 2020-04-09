Chris Jericho isn't happy with Tony Khan's tweet after AEW Dynamite

Jericho responded to Tony Khan's wholesome tweet following AEW Dynamite.

He didn't mince words while calling out Khan for the same.

Chris Jericho

Tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite was quite different than its usual presentation, as former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was on commentary with Tony Schiavone.

Jericho supported Shawn Spears in his match against Cody, but to no avail, as Cody came out victorious in the end to advance to the next round of the TNT title tournament. Cody will take on either Darby Allin or Sammy Guevara in his next match.

Soon after the show came to an end, AEW President Tony Khan posted a tweet in which he extended his appreciation towards a bunch of people who helped make tonight's show a success. Khan thanked the fans, followed by Cody, Shawn Spears, Brodie Lee, the referees, and the entire AEW team.

Interestingly, Khan didn't mention Chris Jericho, who had done a great job behind the announce desk. Jericho didn't take this lightly, and blasted Tony Khan in response to his tweet. Jericho let him know that he won't forget it, and referred to Tony Khan as "Tony Con".

Since the language used in the tweet is too strong for our readers, you can click here to know what Jericho had to say.

Jericho didn't mince his words while berating Tony Khan for not appreciating his efforts as an announcer on Dynamite. Nevertheless, Jericho received tons of praise from fans on social media for his work on commentary.

Jericho is regarded by many as one of the greatest mic-workers in the business and it won't be a surprise if we get to see him call matches more often in the near future.