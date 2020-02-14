Chris Jericho looks back on the Festival of Friendship, calls it one of his favorite segments of all time

Chris Jericho (Image Courtesy: Pinterest)

Current and inaugural AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho is currently in the middle of a feud against Jon Moxley. However, three years ago to the day, Y2J found himself in the middle of another iconic feud against Kevin Owens after the latter finally turned his back on Jericho at the Festival of Friendship on Monday Night RAW.

Looking back at the iconic segment from RAW, Jericho took to Instagram and commented on the three-year anniversary of the Festival of Friendship and also expressed his honest opinions on the segment.

Jericho and Owens' alliance in WWE

Jericho and Owens' alliance on WWE TV was considered to be one of the finest associations in the company's history. A duo full of humor, Owens and Jericho were not only gold on the microphone but every segment and feud involving the two featured some of the most hilarious segments on WWE TV and also gave us some brilliant matches.

During their time together on WWE TV, Owens and Jericho won the WWE Universal and the WWE United States Championship respectively, and the Festival of Friendship marked the duo's time together in WWE. However, things didn't end in a happy note, as Owens had other ideas in mind.

Jericho looks back on the Festival of Friendship

Jericho recently took to his official Instagram handle in order to celebrate the three-year anniversary of the Festival of Friendship. The reigning AEW World Champion labeled the segment as one of the favorite segments he has ever been invovled in and in all fairness, we feel the same about it.