Chris Jericho makes bold statement on the future of The Inner Circle

The Inner Circle

Tonight, Chris Jericho retained his AEW World title against Cody Rhodes at AEW Full Gear. At the post-show media scrum, Jericho commented on comparisons between The Inner Circle and nWo, and stated that his stable will become the greatest faction of all time in the near future.

Jericho forms The Inner Circle

AEW's arrival on the Pro Wrestling scene was met with huge fanfare, and there were many who were hoping for this to be the beginning of a new, exciting era in the business. Soon after, AEW announced its weekly show named Dynamite, which made its debut on TNT on October 2nd. The show ended with a 6-man tag team match between Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz, and Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The villains stood tall in the end, and former WWE World Champion Jake Hager made his AEW debut, aligning with Jericho in the process. Sammy Guevara joined in too, and this new faction was later labeled as The Inner Circle.

Jericho makes a bold comment on The Inner Circle's future

Tonight, after Full Gear, Jericho talked about the difference between nWo and The Inner Circle, and made a bold statement in regards to the future of his stable.

"The real nWo was comprised of three legit main event Superstars. Inner Circle is based on my genius, my idea. And already, the other four members have become bigger stars than they ever were anywhere else.

"People didn't even know who these guys were, like I said now that they know who they are, and give us another 6 weeks, a month, or two months, or three months, or four months, there's no doubt we'll go down as the greatest faction in wrestling history. Never mind the Four Horsemen, the nWo, or DX, or you name whoever."

