Chris Jericho opens up on heated Twitter feud with former WWE Tag Team The Revival

The Revolt, formerly known as The Revival in WWE, were guests on the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, hosted by former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood opened up on a lot of topics, and the duo also discussed their Twitter feud with Jericho from four years ago. Cash explained in detail what exactly had happened at the time.

In 2014, when Jericho was on hiatus, The Revival started doing the Flapjack-Codebreaker variation. Two years later, when Jericho came back, the duo was still using the move. During an episode of WWE RAW, as Jericho and Kevin Owens were competing in a tag team match, Dax tweeted a GIF showing The Revival executing the move, known as The Shatter Machine.

Jericho tweeted soon after, dubbing The Revival as 'Indie guys' who disrespected him. Cash responded by apologizing to Marufuji, a Japanese star who had been using the Codebreaker way before Jericho included it in his arsenal while in WWE.

Jericho seems to be in pretty good terms with the former WWE Superstars now

Cash and Jericho talked about it in detail during the podcast, which you can check out on the link provided above, starting at the 1:03:30 mark. Jericho reached out to The Revival at the time, and numbers were exchanged through Owens, who was involved in a storyline with Jericho around that time. Jericho added that he was probably in a bad mood at the time. Both Cash and Jericho made it clear that there wasn't an issue between them, and hasn't been one since.