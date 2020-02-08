Chris Jericho posts picture with injured WWE Superstar; hints at AEW future

It sounds like they both enjoyed a little bit of the bubbly a bit too much! (Pic Source: AEW)

Chris Jericho sure does enjoy a little bit of the bubbly and it was most likely having one when he posted a picture with injured WWE Superstar EC3 on Instagram. Jericho also wrote "Big things coming in the future for this talented brother," and tagged AEW. It seems Jericho is hinting that EC3 could be headed to AEW.

EC3 has been off WWE TV since September since he suffered a concussion and apparently, Vince McMahon has given up on the former TNA World Champion, according to Dave Meltzer. He said:

"I think that Vince (McMahon) pretty much gave up on EC3 real fast…They did a try out in April of EC3 with Drake Maverick and putting them back together like they were in TNA, and Vince hated that too so I don’t think this one is a Paul (Heyman) call.” H/t Credit: Cultaholic

It should be noted that the current status of EC3's WWE contract is unclear. It's interesting that Jericho would say "Big Things coming" and tag AEW in the process.

It's possible that Jericho is just working the fans, but in professional wrestling, nothing is as what it seems.